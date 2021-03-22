'She’s my little fighter': Oregon family moves to Columbus for daughter at Nationwide Children's

Amelie Bacuyani was born at only 23 weeks on November 30. It’s been a battle ever since.

Each year, more than 3,000 babies receive care in the Newborn Intensive and Special Care Units at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they have more than 260 beds throughout the network and they are America’s largest neonatal centers.

When it comes to the hospital taking care of families who are going through tough times, many of them are having to travel a long distance in order to receive the treatment their child needs.

Oftentimes, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House become a home away from home.

Several families at Nationwide Children’s Hospital are from a different state and have either moved here for the time being or are staying in Ronald McDonald House while the rest of their family stays back home.

For Angela Bacuyani, she just moved to Ohio from Oregon last week and is expecting her husband and three young boys to join on Tuesday.

Bacuyani traveled here with her daughter, Amelie, who is receiving treatment at the hospital. They found an Airbnb and plan to rent a home in Worthington.

Bacuyani’s daughter, Amelie, was born at only 23 weeks on November 30. It’s been a battle ever since.

She’s been on a ventilator in the NICU and was diagnosed with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). In most cases of BPD, the lungs of the infant don't develop properly and Amelie has cysts in her lungs.

Bacuyani said doctors told the family there was only a 10% survival rate, but Amelie kept fighting, and the family never gave up on her.

“I’m so proud of her, she’s my little fighter,” Bacuyani said.

On Monday, for the first time, the doctors at Nationwide Children’s Hospital helped Amelie sit up and look around.

Before Bacuyani made the decision with her husband to move to Ohio for care, she was using social media as a way to connect with other families who may be going through similar situations. She connected with many mothers who gave birth to premature babies.

“I reached out to a micropremie group on Facebook that has thousand of members and I said my daughter has this horrible lung disease, like what was worked for you guys and several people actually recommended Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” Bacuyani said.

She continued to connect with the mothers and even posted in a Columbus Mom’s Group, where she found families who are currently at Nationwide Children’s Hospital or who were there at one point, but still in the area.

Julie Minnehan is one of the mothers, from Columbus, who responded to Bacuyani’s post. Minnehan’s son, Gary, was born nine weeks early and spent a lot of time in the NICU.

After being home for a month, having to go back into the hospital, then getting to go back home for a week, Gary is now at Nationwide Children’s Hospital receiving treatment.

Minnehan said they aren’t sure what Gary is battling, but when he eats, his stomach expands and he’s in a lot of pain.

As soon as she saw Bacuyani’s post about moving to Ohio and having many questions about the area and treatment, she knew she wanted to connect.

“It’s hard as a parent to be doing this, the only other person who is going to understand is another parent that’s going through it,” Minnehan said.

Bacuyani said she’s amazed at the community support that is already being shown, by not only the community but by the hospital. She said she’s even had a woman, offer to lend a car to her family to drive around.

It shows a social media message or a comment can go a long way.