Sheriff’s office searching for missing 81-year-old man with dementia from Morrow County

According to the sheriff's office, Delbert Estridge stole a neighbor's car and drove away from his home. Officials are concerned for his safety.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 81-year-old man who has dementia.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Delbert Estridge stole a neighbor’s car, drove away from his home on Township Road 176 and has not returned.

This is the second time Estridge has been reported missing recently. He was reported missing on Dec. 21 and found safe a few hours later.

Estridge is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He drove away in a 2004 gray Honda Accord with an Ohio license plate number JLT6635.