Sheriff's office searching for missing 18-year-old woman last seen in west Franklin County

Faith Trischler was last seen walking southbound on Hubbard Road near the Darby Mart around 7 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Faith Trischler was last seen walking southbound on Hubbard Road near the Darby Mart around 7 p.m. after she jumped out of her care provider's car.

Authorities said Trischler has autism, developmental disabilities and requires 24-hour care.

She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue striped dress.

This is the second time Trischler has gone missing in the last two weeks.