Sheriff's office searching for missing 18-year-old woman last seen in west Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman.
Faith Trischler was last seen walking southbound on Hubbard Road near the Darby Mart around 7 p.m. after she jumped out of her care provider's car.
Authorities said Trischler has autism, developmental disabilities and requires 24-hour care.
She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue striped dress.
This is the second time Trischler has gone missing in the last two weeks.
Anyone with information about Trischler's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 614-525-3333.