ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Braelynn Fink never returned home from Unioto High School on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

Fink is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.