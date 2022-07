Cheyenne Nutt left a residence in Frankfort Sunday evening and could currently be in the Waverly area.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Cheyenne Nutt left a residence in Frankfort Sunday evening and could currently be in the Waverly area.

The teen is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.