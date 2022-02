The sheriff's office said Amilliana Cortez left her home on Warren Drive after 4 p.m.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her home on Wednesday.

Cortez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said she may be heading towards the Columbus area.