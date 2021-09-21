Sheriff's office searching for 46-year-old woman missing from Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 46-year-old woman who was reported missing last Wednesday.



Amy McIver was last seen at her home in the 13500 block of State Route 124 in Piketon, according to family who reported her missing after three days of no contact.



Family members told the sheriff’s office McIver was last seen leaving her home in a 2008 white Chrysler Sebring convertible.



Anyone with information about McIver’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff's office at 740-947-2111.