Sheriff's Office: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on I-270 South

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened Sunday around 3:45 a.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning on I-270 South near Tuttle Crossing Boulevard in Washington Township.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened around 3:45 a.m.

A 2018 Honda CRV was traveling south on I-270 as a pedestrian was standing on the road. The Honda hit the pedestrian, and the person was thrown from the road, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:54 a.m. That person's name has not been released.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle stopped and remained at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.