Sheriff's office searching for missing 81-year-old man with dementia from Morrow County

The sheriff's office said Delbert Estridge drove away from his home on Township Road 176 in Fredericktown at 1:45 p.m. and did not return.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 81-year-old man who left his home Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Delbert Estridge drove away from his home on Township Road 176 in Fredericktown at 1:45 p.m. and did not return.

The sheriff's office said Estridge has dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Estridge is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Estridge left in a brown 2009 Chevrolet Impala with an Ohio license plate number EVL8874.