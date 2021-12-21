x
Sheriff's office searching for missing 81-year-old man with dementia from Morrow County

The sheriff's office said Delbert Estridge drove away from his home on Township Road 176 in Fredericktown at 1:45 p.m. and did not return.
Credit: Morrow County Sheriff's Office

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 81-year-old man who left his home Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said Estridge has dementia and they are concerned for his safety.

Estridge is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Estridge left in a brown 2009 Chevrolet Impala with an Ohio license plate number EVL8874.

Anyone with information on Estridge's whereabouts is asked to call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-9171 or 911.

