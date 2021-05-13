Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for shooting at coworkers in Fayette County

The man is in custody and the sheriff's office said no one was hurt.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio - A man is in custody for allegedly shooting at his coworkers on Thursday, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Hi-Tech Electrical Contractors on Old U.S. 35 Southeast, near Washington Court House, for a report of shots fired just after 6:45 a.m.

When deputies arrived, workers told them they were shot at by a man.

No one was hurt.

The sheriff's office later identified the man as 48-year-old Michael Nartker, of Beavercreek, who is an employee of Hi-Teck Electrical.

Deputies said they arrested Nartker without incident and a handgun was found in his work vehicle.

Nartker is in custody at the Fayette County Jail on two counts of felonious assault.