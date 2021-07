The sheriff's office said Krishna Hatfield's last known location was at a doctor's appointment in Franklin County on Friday.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 55-year-old woman.

Hatfield is 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.