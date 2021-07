The sheriff's office says Zane Mellor is 6-feet 3-inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 150 pounds and could be in Logan.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Mellor may be staying around East Front Street in Logan, according to the sheriff's office.