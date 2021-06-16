Sheriff's office investigating death of woman found burning near Urbancrest

The woman has not been officially identified and her cause of death is still under investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found burning near Urbancrest in the southwest part of the county Monday night.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said Jackson Township firefighters were called to Lincoln Road for a report of a brush fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found human remains on fire. Minerd said the remains appear to be that of a young woman.

Minerd said detectives are waiting on a preliminary cause of death to be determined but it is believed the woman died in a different area than where she was found.

The woman has not been positively identified by the Franklin County Coroner's Office.