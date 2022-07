The sheriff's office said the body was discovered around 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday on County Road 20 in Franklin Township.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a body was discovered in Morrow County.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.