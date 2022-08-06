Sheriff's office IDs 20-year-old fatally shot by Franklin County deputies

Deputies were surveilling 20-year-old Pozz Striblin, who had an active felony arrest warrant for failure to register.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A person of interest in a double homicide that happened last week was fatally shot by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a gas station Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said SWAT deputies were conducting surveillance on 20-year-old Pozz Striblin in the area of Stelzer and Agler roads.

Striblin had an active arrest warrant for failure to register, according to the sheriff’s office.

While attempting to execute the arrest warrant at the Sunoco Gas Station, deputies issued an officer in trouble call and shots were fired.

Striblin was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:19 p.m. The sheriff’s office said a weapon was recovered from Striblin.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured but did not say how many deputies fired their weapons. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Striblin was a person of interest in a double homicide on May 31.

Deputies found a white Ford Crown-Victoria that crashed into the Interstate 270 bridge abutment column from the eastbound lanes of West Broad Street in Prairie Township.

The driver, 35-year-old Demarco Dubose, was shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, 40-year-old Roline Williams, sustained serious injuries from the crash and died when she was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital.