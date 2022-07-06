Sheriff's office: Father, teenage son found dead in Delaware County

Detectives are trying to determine if both deaths are homicides or murder-suicide.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A father and his teenage son were found dead inside a Delaware County home on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a residence in the 9200 block of Creighton Drive around 6:10 p.m. The two were found deceased inside the home.

Detectives are trying to determine if both deaths are homicides or if the case is a murder-suicide.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Delaware County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

No additional information was available.