x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff's office: Father, teenage son found dead in Delaware County

Detectives are trying to determine if both deaths are homicides or murder-suicide.
Credit: WBNS-TV
File - Lights on a law enforcement vehicle

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A father and his teenage son were found dead inside a Delaware County home on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to a residence in the 9200 block of Creighton Drive around 6:10 p.m. The two were found deceased inside the home.

Detectives are trying to determine if both deaths are homicides or if the case is a murder-suicide.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Delaware County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we gather more information.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Worthington homeowner suspects lightning hit home, started fire