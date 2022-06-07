Sheriff's office: Deputies fatally shoot homicide suspect in northeast Franklin County

The sheriff's office said SWAT deputies were conducting surveillance on a double homicide suspect in the area of Stelzer Road and Agler Road.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office fatally shot a double homicide suspect at a gas station in the northeast part of the county, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said SWAT deputies were conducting surveillance on the suspect in the area of Stelzer and Agler roads. The suspect was wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened on May 31.

The deputies issued an officer in trouble call and shots were fired at the Sunoco gas station located at 2280 Stelzer Road.

The suspect was pronounced dead at 7:14 p.m. A weapon was recovered from the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

No deputies were injured.

The sheriff's office did not say how many deputies fired their weapons.