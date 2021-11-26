x
Sheriff's office: Couple dead in Athens County murder-suicide

Deputies found Jennifer Draper, 40, and Christopher Roach 43, dead in a home Friday morning.
File - Lights on a law enforcement vehicle

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A couple was found dead in an Athens County home Friday morning and the Athens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

Sheriff Rodney Smith said dispatchers received a 911 call with an open line from home on McDougal Road in Millfield just after 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived, no one answered the door but were able to find an open door in the back of the home.

Inside, they found 40-year-old Jennifer Draper who had been shot and killed.

Deputies also found 43-year-old Christopher Roach deceased. Smith said Roach died by suicide.

Both were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for autopsies.

The case is still under investigation, Smith said.

