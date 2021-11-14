Sheriff's Office: Columbus woman dies following single-vehicle crash in northeast Franklin County

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus woman died following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in northeast Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on I-270 north of I-670 in Mifflin Township.

A Chevrolet Alero was traveling north on I-270 just north of I-670 when the vehicle went off the road for an unknown reason and hit a concrete median.

Officials say the vehicle continued going north along I-270, crossed the northbound lanes, went off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Kari Latham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

Latham was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, according to the sheriff's office.