Sheriff's Office: Assault suspect critical after being shot by homeowner

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office says the suspect in an assault was critically injured after being shot by a homeowner on Friday evening.

The sheriff's office reports that deputies went to the 12000 block of Pickerington Road in Violet Township on a reported non-injury, single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m.

The person who called to report the incident said the driver of the vehicle left on foot and entered a nearby wooded area.

While deputies were still headed to the scene, the driver of the vehicle came back to the area and approached two people who lived in the area who were outside their home.

Witnesses at the scene say the suspect was talking and acting strangely.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver began a violent argument with a male homeowner. As the altercation continued, a female homeowner, who holds a CCW permit, tried to stop the fight by showing her weapon and giving verbal commands to the suspect.

The suspect then began attacking the female homeowner. The woman then fired five shots at the suspect after ordering him to stop several more times. At least three of the shots hit the suspect.

Emergency aid was given to the suspect by the home owners, area neighbors, and deputies who responded to the scene.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

Charges are expected to be filed with the Fairfield County Prosecutor's Office.