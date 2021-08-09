Sheriff's Office: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting during domestic dispute in Fairfield County

One person of interest is in custody and deputies are not looking for anyone else connected to the shooting.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio - One person is dead and two people were injured in a shooting Monday evening, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasantville Road Northeast near State Route 664 in Richland Township just before 7:45 p.m.

Chief Deputy Jared Collins told 10TV the shooting happened during a domestic dispute.

One person was killed, one person was flown to a Columbus hospital and one person was taken to a Columbus hospital by an ambulance, Collins said.

The conditions of the two people hospitalized were not immediately available.

Collins said no children were involved in the incident.

One person of interest is in custody and deputies are not looking for anyone else connected to the shooting, Collins said.