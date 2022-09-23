Sheriff: Swatting incident led to heavy police presence at Licking Valley HS

A parent was detained after showing up at the high school upon hearing reports of an active shooter.

NEWARK, Ohio — A swatting incident led to a heavy police presence at Licking Valley High School Friday morning, according to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the high school as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.

Police said the high school and middle school were secured by law enforcement. No injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

Parents were asked not to respond to the school and go to the reunification point.

Sheriff Randy Thorp said a parent was detained at the school after reportedly showing up with a weapon, hearing reports of an active shooter.

This comes as other schools in central Ohio and across the state received threats.

Threats were called in at Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Princeton High School in Sharonville and Belmont High School. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be not credible.

In the past three days, 10TV sister stations in Denver, Minneapolis, New Orleans and Washington D.C. have all reported similar swatting incidents targeting schools.