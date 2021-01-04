Sheriff: Newark man charged with rape involving underage family members

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp announced a Newark man has been charged with two counts of rape involving underage family members.
According to Thorp, detectives conducted an investigation after being contacted by a family member of 51-year-old Frankie Cunningham.
Cunningham was arrested and is being held at the Licking County Jail.
He is scheduled to appear for his initial bond hearing Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said additional charges are possible after the case is presented to the Licking County Grand Jury.