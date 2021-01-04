Sheriff: Newark man charged with rape involving underage family members

Frankie Cunningham was arrested and is being held at the Licking County Jail.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp announced a Newark man has been charged with two counts of rape involving underage family members.

According to Thorp, detectives conducted an investigation after being contacted by a family member of 51-year-old Frankie Cunningham.

He is scheduled to appear for his initial bond hearing Thursday afternoon.