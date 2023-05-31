Sheriff: Mansfield man arrested after talking with teen girl on Snapchat, exchanging inappropriate photos

Investigators learned that Robert Lamont Tubbs Jr., 20, had driven to pick up the three girls to have sexual conduct with one or all of them.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Mansfield man was arrested Monday in Scioto County after allegedly driving to pick up a 13-year-old girl and two other juveniles to engage in sexual conduct, authorities said.

Robert Lamont Tubbs Jr., 20, is charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, importuning and pandering obscenity involving a minor. He is being held at the Scioto County Jail on a $25,500 bond.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Portsmouth Police Department on Monday about a call from a concerned citizen. The citizen told police that they saw several juveniles get in a vehicle with two men and that it looked suspicious.

The citizen passed along a description of the vehicle and the tag number.

At 2:48 a.m. two patrolmen conducted a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Gallia Street in Portsmouth. The officers then called Special Victims Investigations as a result of the traffic stop.

An arriving sergeant found that the victim, a 13-year-old girl from Lucasville was picked up after having a conversation on Snapchat with one of the men. The group then drove to Portsmouth and picked up two more girls, according to the sheriff’s office.

A release from the sheriff’s office says that officers collected evidence, including messages between the suspect and victim and the exchange of inappropriate photos.

Investigators learned that Tubbs had driven to pick up the girls to have sexual conduct with one or all of them. It’s unclear if the other man in the vehicle will be charged or is involved.