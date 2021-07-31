Sheriff: Man wanted after allegedly threatening girlfriend with a gun in Delaware County

Authorities searched for nearly seven hours in wooded areas near the Summerwood and Harbor Pointe neighborhoods in the county but did not find the man.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Delaware County deputies are searching for a man after a nearly seven-hour manhunt Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office says a domestic violence call was received before 4 a.m. Saturday. A woman told dispatchers that her boyfriend, 38-year-old Anthony Dickson, was holding her at gunpoint.

Deputies were then dispatched to the residence on 3Bs and K Road.

Dickson left the scene moments before deputies arrived and threatened to harm himself, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities searched for nearly seven hours in wooded areas near the Summerwood and Harbor Pointe neighborhoods in the county but did not find Dickson.

Dickson is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 185 pounds and has dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

DIckson has several warrants for his arrest from other central Ohio agencies, stemming from burglary and vandalism, according to the sheriff's office.