Sheriff's Office: Man fatally shot by deputy after grabbing another deputy's gun in Coshocton County

During the altercation, Eric Longeretta got ahold of a deputy's gun and pointed it in the direction of other deputies

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect has died after an "altercation" with Coshocton County sheriff's deputies Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, they were called to the Roscoe School on North Whitewoman Street around 11 a.m. after Luke Longeretta, 32, reportedly broke into the building.

Deputies approached Longeretta inside the building when an "altercation" ensued between the suspect and deputies.

During the altercation, Longeretta got ahold of a deputy's gun and pointed it in the direction of other deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

One deputy fired his weapon at Longeretta.

The sheriff's office says they immediately began administering CPR and he was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The deputies involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave.