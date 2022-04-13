Sheriff: Man fatally shot after threatening another man with machete in Licking County

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was fatally shot in Licking County on Tuesday after the sheriff's office said he threatened another man with a machete.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said deputies were called out to a home in the 2400 block of Chestnut Hills Road around 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Deputies found 45-year-old Joshua Valentine lying on the garage floor with life-threatening injuries.

Valentine was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Thorp said the preliminary investigation shows Valentine became violent and threatened the man with a machete, which resulted in Valentine being shot by the man.

The man who shot Valentine has not been arrested.