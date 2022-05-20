x
Sheriff: Juvenile 'intentionally' shoots Fairfield County bus driver with BB gun

Criminal charges are pending in the case.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A bus driver was 'intentionally' shot with a BB gun by a juvenile on Friday, according to Fayette County Sheriff Alex Lape.

Lape wrote in a press release that deputies and detectives were called to the area of Faulkner Drive and Poe Avenue Friday afternoon for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they secured the scene and medics treated a Bloom-Carroll school bus driver for a minor injury.

Lape said a preliminary investigation revealed, "a BB gun was intentionally used by a juvenile suspect to shoot the bus driver."

The juvenile was taken into custody and charges are pending.

No other injuries were reported.

The case is still under investigation.

