Sheriff identifies 4 people, including 2 boys, killed in apparent Fairfield County murder-suicide

Authorities were called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Westview Terrance.

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has identified the four people, including two young boys, who were found dead inside a Fairfield County home Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

Deputies and officers from the Lithopolis Police Department were called to a reported shooting before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Westview Terrance.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape told 10TV when first responders entered the home, they found the bodies of 29-year-old Kiara Anderson, 30-year-old Joseph Anderson, 5-year-old Joseph Anderson Jr. and 2-year-old Jeffery Anderson.

In a release sent Wednesday afternoon, Lape said it appears that the woman and the kids were intentionally killed and Joseph's death was an apparent suicide.