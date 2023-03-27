Sheriff: 7-year-old boy dies, man charged after ATV crash in Scioto County

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office said it received multiple 911 calls around 3:45 p.m. about a crash at Doctor Singleton Park in West Portsmouth.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A 7-year-old died following an ATV crash in Scioto County on Sunday.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office said it received multiple 911 calls around 3:45 p.m. about a crash at Doctor Singleton Park in West Portsmouth.

Initial reports said the ATV struck a wire which caused 42-year-old Jeremy Bryant, and the child, Wyatt Moore, to be ejected from the vehicle.

Moore was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he died from his injuries. Bryant was also taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later taken to Grant Medical Center.

Detectives with the sheriff's office traveled to Grant to get a statement from Bryant about the crash. The sheriff's office said detectives arrested Bryant at the hospital on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

It's unclear how Bryant and Moore are related to each other.