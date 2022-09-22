Sheriff: 3 employees led inmates in wrestling matches at Fairfield County Jail

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said the deputy and two correction officers no longer work at the jail.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Three employees who worked at the Fairfield County Jail no longer work there after Sheriff Alex Lape confirmed they helped lead wrestling matches between inmates.

The Lancaster Eagle Gazette reported no one was hurt and Lape told the paper inmates and the employees shook hands after the matches.

Lape told 10TV the incident happened on June 28 but it was not made known to administration until five days later. All three employees were placed on administrative leave and had predisciplinary hearings scheduled.

Lape said deputy Shawn Pettit and correction officer Kyle Archibald resigned before their hearing while correction officer Landon Talbott was terminated following his hearing.

The incident, which was captured on video, lasted about 10 minutes and happened in the confinement area of the jail, the newspaper reported when citing Lape.

"It is unacceptable conduct and will not be tolerated. It brings a negative focus on the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office and the men and women who go to work every day and try to do the right thing," Lape told 10TV.

Lape told the newspaper Talbot filed a grievance over his termination, which will either lead to him staying terminated or getting his job back.

The Eagle Gazette reported a fourth employee, correction officer Kayla Doss, was connected to the incident and she was given a 10-day paid suspension

Lape said the Fairfield County Prosecutor's Office declined to pursue criminal charges.