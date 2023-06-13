Sheriff: 27-year-old man drowns in Licking County pond

The drowning happened in the 300 block of Mink Street on Saturday.

PATASKALA, Ohio — A 27-year-old man drowned in a pond in Pataskala over the weekend, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and fire agencies were called to the 300 block of Mink Street for a report of a possible drowning on Saturday. Multiple people were swimming in the pond, said Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp.

Jonathan Minchala became destressed in the water and family members attempted to rescue him, but they were unsuccessful.

Divers with the Columbus Division of Fire recovered his body about 20 feet from the shore.

Thorp said Minchala was at the property for a cookout with friends and family. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the incident.