Sheriff: 2 young kids among 4 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Fairfield County

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — Four people, including two young children, were found dead inside a Fairfield County home Wednesday morning in what the sheriff's office believes is an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies and officers from the Lithopolis Police Department were called to a reported shooting before 10 a.m. in the 300 block of Westview Terrance.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape told 10TV first responders found the bodies of a man, a woman and the children with gunshot wounds when they entered the home.

The sheriff said three of the victims appeared to have been intentionally killed and the man's death was an apparent suicide.

The children were approximately 2 years old and 4 years old, according to Lape. The sheriff said the relationship between the adults and the children is unknown at this time.