Sheriff: 18-month-old struck & killed in Perry County

Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

An 18-month-old in Perry County died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a resident reporting the incident at approximately 7:48 p.m. 

By the time deputies and troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office says the child had died. 

Authorities have not released the identity of the toddler.

No additional details were released. The sheriff's office says the case remains under investigation. 