Sheriff: 1 dead following crash involving tractor-trailer in northeast Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash that happened late Friday night in northeast Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on the I-670 west ramp to Stelzer Road in Mifflin Township.

According to the sheriff's office, a 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer was getting off I-670 West onto Stelzer Road.

The tractor-trailer ended up going off the road for an unknown reason.

The driver of the tractor-trailer got out of the vehicle and then collapsed on the side of the road. The person was taken to OSU East and pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

The person's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation into the crash.