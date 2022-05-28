Sheriff: 1 dead following crash involving tractor-trailer in northeast Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash that happened late Friday night in northeast Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on the I-670 west ramp to Stelzer Road in Mifflin Township.
According to the sheriff's office, a 2007 Kenworth tractor-trailer was getting off I-670 West onto Stelzer Road.
The tractor-trailer ended up going off the road for an unknown reason.
The driver of the tractor-trailer got out of the vehicle and then collapsed on the side of the road. The person was taken to OSU East and pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m. Saturday.
The person's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation into the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.