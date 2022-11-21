Sheetz offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99/gallon

Unleaded 88 is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the week of Thanksgiving, Sheetz is reducing the price of Unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon.

The price will be available at 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells the gasoline through the app and website. The promotion will run through Nov. 28.

“We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz

Unleaded 88 is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.

The difference between Unleaded 88 and 87 is their percentage of ethanol, with Unleaded 88 containing 5% more ethanol than Unleaded 87. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.