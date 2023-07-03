Sheetz dropping gas prices to $1.776 per gallon for Independence Day

Sheetz is offering the fuel deal to commemorate the year when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sheetz is reducing its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon in honor of Independence Day, the company announced Monday.

The reduced price commemorates the year when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

“We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz.

When can I get the deal on gas?

The limited-time promotion begins at 12:01 am on July 4th and will last the entire day, or while promotional gallons last.

What type of gas can I get for the price?

The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Ethanol Free (E0), Unleaded 88, mid-grade, and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.