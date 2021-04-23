'She was a good person': Former Mansfield mayoral candidate is cousin of Ma'Khia Bryant

Don Bryant said he is working with Ma’Khia’s mother to help her navigate the days ahead and make funeral plans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "She loved to do different hairstyles she loved doing hair,” said Don Bryant, a former city council member in Mansfield who shared memories of his younger cousin, Ma'Khia Bryant.

Ma'Khia was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer on Tuesday when body camera video shows Bryant appearing to try and stab a woman with a knife.

“During my campaign when I ran for higher office she reached out to me to see how she could help," he said.

He said Ma'Khia was caring and smart.

“She was a good person, she was a good student,” he said. “She enjoyed school. She enjoyed hanging out with her friends."



According to Columbus City Schools, Ma'Khia was most recently a student in that district, as of February of this year.

Her mom, Paula Bryant, said she attended Independence High School.

Before that, she was a student at Canal Winchester High School, according to the district's communications liaison.

“She was a good person” - Don Bryant shares how he will remember his younger cousin, Ma’Khia. He is helping family with funeral arrangements. Says her mom, Paula, was able to see her body for the first time today. #10TV pic.twitter.com/X6BAdMBncd — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) April 23, 2021

“She was on a straight-forward path with good grades," Don said.

As his family grieves, Don said he is working with them, especially with Paula to navigate the days ahead.

He said Friday she was able to see Ma'Khia's body for the first time.

"I'll tell you I'm experienced in public affairs. Talking with reporters and media outlets and the public but this is overwhelming," he said.