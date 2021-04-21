'She was a child': White House addresses fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant

During a press breifing Wednesday, Psaki said President Joe Biden had been breifed on the shooting as well.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus "tragic."

Bryant was shot and killed Tuesday after officers responded to the 3100 block of Legion Lane on the report of a disturbance.

The shooting happened shortly before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

“She was a child. We’re thinking of her friends and family and the communities that are hurting and grieving her loss,” Pskai said.

Pskai said the White House’s focus is “to address systemic racism and implicit bias head on” by passing legislation on “much-needed” police reforms.