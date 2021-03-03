'She had it figured out': 18-year-old Reynoldsburg woman killed in crash joined U.S. Army Reserve, wanted to be a police officer

Chandra Basnet, 18, died Monday after a crash on I-270 East.

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman who had a bright future ahead of her.

Chandra Basnet, 18, died Monday night after a crash on I-270 East in southeast Columbus.

Basnet attended Eastland Career Center where she took part in the criminal justice program.

"When I got this news, my heart was broken. Of course, my students' hearts were broken," said Eric Wallace, Basnet's instructor. "It was a very difficult day to spend with 17-and-18-year-olds who have been sitting next to this young lady in a classroom for two school years."

Wallace said Basnet was the kind of person everyone seemed to like. He said she had an infectious personality and knew what she wanted.

"[She was] very confident, comfortable in her own skin, playful ... just a great kid," he said. "She had it figured out and she knew what she wanted to do."

Wallace said Basnet enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in August 2020 and would have left for basic training, following her graduation in May. Wallace said Basnet knew she wanted to one day become a police officer.

"Having a confident, pleasant disposition is absolutely an attribute of becoming a law enforcement officer. Chandra, I said, just carried herself very well," Wallace said.

Counselors were made available to students and staff members to support them during this hard time.