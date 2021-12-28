Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin tests positive for COVID-19

Hardin announced the positive test in a post to social media Tuesday, saying he had received his COVID-19 booster shot and is not experiencing any symptoms.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hardin announced the positive test in a post to social media Tuesday, saying he had received his COVID-19 booster shot and is not experiencing any symptoms.

"Columbus residents should know Covid is everywhere right now and the best defense is getting vaccinated and wearing a mask," Hardin said in the post.

Ohio health officials have warned of an expected surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following the holidays. On Tuesday, 70 Ohio National Guard members were deployed to Mount Carmel East as hospitalizations continue to rise.

Officials with Mount Carmel cited the omicron variant's fast spread as reason for bringing in the additional help. The variant accounted for 73% of new COVID-19 infections during the week of Dec. 13, according to federal health officials.