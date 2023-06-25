Threat of severe weather leaves Orient residents concerned

One Orient woman avoided major damages but said every storm to follow comes with some concerns.

ORIENT, Ohio — February 27 is a day many Pickaway County residents will never forget after a tornado flipped homes, ripped off roofs and prompted some families to have to find new shelter.

"It gets scary because you know, high winds and trailers don't do well, said Mary Tracewell who lives in Foxlair Park.

It's been more than three months since the EF-0 tornado tore through the mobile home park.

Tracewell's mother, Marilyn, sat through it with her grandson.

"We have lived here for 44 years, and I've never seen anything like the tornado that hit here. It was astonishing," Marilyn Tracewell said. "I heard the wind and everything coming. And I was trying to hurry up and get the baby dressed and get out, but it was just too late. It did already hit."

Severe storms are expected to roll through central Ohio on Sunday evening, according to 10TV's Doppler 10 meteorologists.

Nate Bronder, the director of operations at AEP Ohio, said that they're mostly concerned about downed power lines.

"Always think safety first, treat any downed wire as an energized power line. Stay as far away from it as you can," said Bronder.

Tracewell said her family plans to stay in Orient, hoping Sunday is nothing like what they saw earlier this year.

"We kind of stick it out and see how the weather is going and then have things prepared to get in the car and go," she said.

