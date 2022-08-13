Multiple vehicles, garages damaged in fire at Columbus apartment building

The damage was extensive but no injuries were reported.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple vehicles, garages and carports were damaged in a fire outside a Columbus apartment building early Saturday morning.

The Columbus Division of Fire said the fire at The Canterbury Apartments on Olentangy River Road near West North Broadway Street was called in around 1:30 a.m.

The damage was extensive but no injuries were reported.

Several burned vehicles could be seen Saturday under debris from the destroyed garages.

Siding along the garages also appeared to have melted.

Flames also damaged a carport and the cars underneath it.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.