Several shot, two in critical condition after shooting in Linden area

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in the Linden area.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several people were shot and two people are in critical condition in the Linden area early Monday morning, according to police.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Kenmore Road.

Authorities said the two people in critical condition were taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. Officers do not have an exact number of how many people were shot.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.