Several schools with Olentangy close due to substitute shortage of staff getting COVID-19 vaccine

Staff who are well should still report to work.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Olentangy school district announced Monday morning that several schools will close due to a substitute shortage from staff receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Here is the list of the following schools that will be closed, March 9: 

  • Berlin High School
  • Freedom Trail Elementary School
  • Indian Springs Elementary School
  • Johnnycake Corners Elementary School
  • Liberty Middle School
  • Liberty Tree Elementary School
  • Oak Creek Elementary School
  • Olentangy Meadows Elementary School
  • Orange High School

Staff who are well should still report to work. All after-school activities are canceled unless you are contacted by a coach or advisor.