Several schools with Olentangy close due to substitute shortage of staff getting COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Olentangy school district announced Monday morning that several schools will close due to a substitute shortage from staff receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is the list of the following schools that will be closed, March 9:
- Berlin High School
- Freedom Trail Elementary School
- Indian Springs Elementary School
- Johnnycake Corners Elementary School
- Liberty Middle School
- Liberty Tree Elementary School
- Oak Creek Elementary School
- Olentangy Meadows Elementary School
- Orange High School
Staff who are well should still report to work. All after-school activities are canceled unless you are contacted by a coach or advisor.