Several schools with Olentangy close due to substitute shortage of staff getting COVID-19 vaccine

Staff who are well should still report to work.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Olentangy school district announced Monday morning that several schools will close due to a substitute shortage from staff receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is the list of the following schools that will be closed, March 9:

Berlin High School

Freedom Trail Elementary School

Indian Springs Elementary School

Johnnycake Corners Elementary School

Liberty Middle School

Liberty Tree Elementary School

Oak Creek Elementary School

Olentangy Meadows Elementary School

Orange High School