Police: 2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the injuries and deaths were the result of separate shootings that came close together.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police confirmed that two people died and at least eight were shot in separate Oceanfront shootings that happened close together Friday night.

The same evening, a police officer was hit by a car and hospitalized, and several people were arrested.

Police are still working to determine how everything is, or is not, connected.

The first calls about the incident came in just after 11:20 p.m.

Officers told 13News Now there were "at least two" different scenes. Bruce Nedelka with Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services confirmed several people had been hurt in the shooting.

At 1:15 a.m., Virginia Beach police said there were "several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries."

Police asked people to avoid the Oceanfront area between 17th and 22nd streets.

VBPD is investigating a shooting involving several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries. Large police presence at the oceanfront between 17th and 22nd St. Please avoid the area at this time. More to follow as it becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021

At a press conference at 1:35 a.m., Police Chief Paul Neudigate gave a summary of what happened.

He said there were eight victims at the first scene, and at the second scene, near the intersection of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue, a person confronted a police officer and was killed in a police-intervention shooting.

There was a second person who died, but that person was not part of the police-intervention shooting. Neudigate said he didn't believe the person was part of the original shooting, either.

The chief also said an officer was hit by a car and went to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Massive police scene at the #VirginiaBeach oceanfront. Overheard a police officer say, “this is bad.” I am currently waiting for an official release from police. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/U4f7e5m82E — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) March 27, 2021

Neudigate confirmed that "several" people had been detained from the area and were in custody, but he didn't say they had been charged with any involvement in the shootings.

"We have several people that were stopped," he said. "What their involvement in this incident is, we don't know yet."

13News Now is waiting to hear the official condition of the multiple victims involved in the shootings.

Around 2:30 a.m., family members of at least one person who had been shot were waiting outside Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

A source, who said his son was one of the victims, was waiting for him to come out of surgery.