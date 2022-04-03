Several major events in Downtown Columbus, Arena District expected to impact parking

Free shuttle service is available through Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several major events, including the Arnold Sports Festival and Columbus Blue Jackets games, are likely to impact traffic this weekend.

The Arnold made a full return to Columbus for the first time in three years. The festival is considered the largest series of multi-sports festivals in the world, featuring more than 20,000 athletes and 60 plus events.

In the Arena District, the Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Los Angeles Kings. Adding to the crowds at the sporting events, the Arena District DORA is activated three hours before the start of the Blue Jackets game allowing fans to grab a beverage to-go until midnight.

If you plan to go downtown, parking is available in the Greater Columbus Convention Center garages beginning at $20, in the Arena District garages for $25 at the Chestnut Street Garage, and $15 at the Front Street Garage.

Free shuttle service will be available on buses marked "Arnold Express Shuttle" beginning Thursday through Sunday.

Arnold Express Shuttle hours of operation:

Friday, March 4, 2022

5:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

5:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022

5:15 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Sunday morning)

5:15 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Sunday morning) Sunday, March 6, 2022

5:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.

"A very popular option for our attendees is to park out of the Ohio Expo Center for just $10 dollars and catch a free shuttle downtown, enjoy the expo, enjoy all the sports, and then shuttle back to the fairgrounds," said Brent Lalonde, the Arnold Sports Festival event director.