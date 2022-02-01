Several injured in Licking County 5-vehicle crash

The sheriff’s office said a wrong-way driver hit someone head-on in the eastbound lanes of SR-16 at Dayton Road around 6:40 p.m.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Several people were injured in a five-vehicle crash on State Route 16 in Licking County on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said a wrong-way driver hit someone head-on in the eastbound lanes of SR-16 at Dayton Road around 6:40 p.m., which caused a chain reaction involving the other vehicles.

One person was airlifted to a Columbus-area hospital while several others were transported to Licking Memorial Hospital. Other people were treated at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of SR-16 will be closed for a “considerable” amount of time.

Traffic is being diverted south on Dayton Road to East Main Street.