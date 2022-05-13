DeWine announces $4.8 million in security funding for schools across Ohio; several in Franklin County

The funding implemented through the K-12 School Safety Grant Program will benefit 98 schools in 27 counties across the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools throughout Franklin County will receive a portion of $4.8 million in grant funding to improve safety and security upgrades, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The funding implemented through the K-12 School Safety Grant Program will benefit 98 schools in 27 counties across the state, providing the resources needed to upgrade things such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks and visitor badging systems.

Below is a list of schools in Franklin County that will receive funding through the program:

Abraham Depp Elementary School: $60,961

Eversole Run Middle School: $87,434

Flex High School: $59,931

Graham Expeditionary Middle School: $50,283

The Graham School: $48,247

Hopewell Elementary School: $51,604

Patriot Preparatory Academy High School: $89,921

The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University: $56,501

“I care deeply about every child in Ohio, and this will help ensure that more students are learning in an environment where they can feel safe and secure,” said DeWine. “Today's kids are tomorrow's leaders, and we applaud the school districts that are proactively looking for ways to protect both their students and staff."