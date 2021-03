Two vehicles were involved in the crash, OSHP said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A serious crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 71, about four miles north of the Polaris exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 p.m.

Two were involved in the crash and there are multiple injuries, according to OSHP.

OSHP said at least one of the vehicles caught fire.

I-71 south will be closed for a while, according to OSHP.